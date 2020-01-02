Swarm City (SWT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $251,979.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

