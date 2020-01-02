Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, Swarm has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $845.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

