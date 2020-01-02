SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1.97 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.06046033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

