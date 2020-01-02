Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83

Press coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.11, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,933 shares of company stock worth $4,368,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

