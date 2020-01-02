Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $3,791.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

