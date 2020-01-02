SyncFab Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $92,293.00 and $54,472.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

