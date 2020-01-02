Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($2.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 502.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 79,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,926 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 1,374,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

