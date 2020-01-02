Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

SNV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 254,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. EJF Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital now owns 1,530,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 4,396,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

