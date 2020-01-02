SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,406. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

