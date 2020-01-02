SYSCO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,754% compared to the average volume of 684 call options.

SYY opened at $85.54 on Thursday. SYSCO has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

