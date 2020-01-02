T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $126.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

