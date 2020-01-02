TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006308 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $217.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

