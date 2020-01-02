TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.45

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $181.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

