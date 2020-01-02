Target Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,759.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the US dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

