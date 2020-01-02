Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.18 Million

Brokerages expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post $157.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.94 million and the lowest is $151.97 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $600.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $642.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $614.13 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $656.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

