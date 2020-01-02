Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Tc Pipelines reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

TRP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

