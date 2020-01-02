Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Scotiabank

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.60.

Shares of TRP traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.10. The company had a trading volume of 938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,873. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$70.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

