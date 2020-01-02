TCASH (TCASH) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TCASH has a total market cap of $326,172.00 and $626,811.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, TCASH has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039302 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 181.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

