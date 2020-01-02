TE-FOOD (TFD) Market Cap Hits $3.65 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $2,767.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,214,494 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.