Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$33.00 by Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a C$33.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.38.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$22.75. 750,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

