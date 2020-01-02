Telcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $223,589.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $223,589.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,145,015,724 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

