Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00049921 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $78,128.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 769,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,438 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.