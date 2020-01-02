Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 602.3% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,365,054 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 47.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 465,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after buying an additional 455,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 37.5% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 282,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.