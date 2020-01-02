TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $145,430.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,151,001,213 tokens. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

