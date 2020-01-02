Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.64 Million

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will report $770.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.10 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $676.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $34,101,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,661,855 shares of company stock valued at $400,237,350 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

