Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tenable by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

