Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.35. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.