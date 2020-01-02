TenX (PAY) Price Down 16.5% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $722,774.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,920,345 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Huobi, HitBTC, BitBay, Bittrex, Liqui, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, BigONE, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

