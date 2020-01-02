TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. In the last week, TERA has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $2.51 million and $347,258.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

