Terracoin Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $677,614.00 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,993.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.08 or 0.02821471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00573238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

