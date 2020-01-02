Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON:TSCO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.80 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,976,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

In related news, insider Mikael Olsson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £35,250 ($46,369.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,689.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.