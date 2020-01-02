Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $23.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Instant Bitex and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEx, BitForex, DigiFinex, BtcTurk, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, BigONE, MBAex, EXX, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Coinut, DragonEX, Bibox, CoinBene, Gate.io, B2BX, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Kryptono, IDAX, Upbit, Poloniex, TOPBTC, OKEx, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, Liqui, ZB.COM, UEX, Huobi, ABCC, C2CX, Exmo, Bittrex, Binance, TDAX, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, LBank, BitMart, IDCM, Iquant and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.