Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00018355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $891.29 million and $34.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

