The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

