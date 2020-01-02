The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,075,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

