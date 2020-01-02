The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. 11,097,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

