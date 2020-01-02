The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,380,826 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

