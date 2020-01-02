The Voyager Token Hits Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX and AirSwap. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bithumb, AirSwap, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

