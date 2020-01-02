THEKEY (TKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,191.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $13,191.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC, LBank, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

