TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.23 Million

Brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $13.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.44 million and the lowest is $13.13 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $43.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.56 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $163.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $656.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

