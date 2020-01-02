Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.94). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 344,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

