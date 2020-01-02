Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TMG opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.