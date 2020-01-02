Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $8.78 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $8.78 million and $99,738.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

