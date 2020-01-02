THETA (THETA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, THETA has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $74.13 million and $1.67 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.06016554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Coinbit, Binance, Upbit, WazirX, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

