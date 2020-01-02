Thore Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,883.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,811.00 and approximately $27,883.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00570366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011932 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

