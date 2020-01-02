ThoreCoin One Day Volume Reaches $151,039.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,343.94 or 0.19326933 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $116.50 million and approximately $151,039.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

