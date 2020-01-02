ThoreNext Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.82 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $116.82 million and $237,239.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00075248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

