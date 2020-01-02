Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0046

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market cap of $475,916.00 and approximately $19,795.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

