Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.