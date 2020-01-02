Tierion Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Tierion has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

